Betty Gajee (née Betty Louise “Betty Lou” Bradshaw) passed away peacefully June 28, 2022. A funeral service was held July 2 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Gajee grew up in Crystal Springs. She graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 1957 and Millsaps College in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. Her career started as a chemist for Ochsner in New Orleans. She later worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southern Regional Lab until 1969 and was part of a research team that patented processes to stabilize cooking oils at room temperature, thereby preventing spoilage, with a goal of being able to help alleviate starvation worldwide. From the 1970s until 1985, she was an accompanist for the music department at Metairie Park Country Day School and was one of the founders and the primary organizer for the Benjamin Franklin High School Arts Festival in New Orleans. Mrs. Gajee was an administrator for Pan American Steamers, the company her husband founded, from the 1970s until 2000s.

Mrs. Gajee was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was an avid and gifted pianist, and continued studying piano for several years at Loyola University in New Orleans, La. She moved back to Crystal Springs after Hurricane Katrina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Salim Gajee; and sister, Sara “Sissy” Lois Bradshaw.

She is survived by her son, David Salim Gajee, New Orleans, La.; daughter, Nancy Kumari Gajee (René Harde), Ashland, Mass.; and brother, Thomas Bradshaw, of New Zealand.