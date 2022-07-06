Funeral service for Charlie Lewis Hudson was held July 5, 2022, at Riverwood Family, with interment in the Beauregard Cemetery in Wesson.

Mr. Hudson, 91, of Wesson, passed from this life June 28, 2022. He was born in Hazlehurst on Nov. 22, 1930, to Thomas Tillman Hudson and Lottie Lee McClendon Hudson. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Hudson was a member of Brookhaven First Church of the Nazarene and was a faithful servant of the Lord. During his lifetime, he worked as a general contractor, building residential and commercial buildings; and he would later build for Habitat for Humanity. He was a gracious gardener as well, and the phrase “the bigger the better” was his motto in preparing the soil for his garden. Everyone benefited from that, too. He will be forever missed by his family and friends, as well as all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Barbara Hudson; his parents; sons, Robert Louis Hudson and Mark Edward Hudson; brothers, Lee Hudson, Howard Hudson, Robert Hudson, and Glenn Hudson; and sisters, Sallie, Susie, Lola Mae, Mary, and Myrtle.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ada Marilyn (Cheary) Hudson; daughter, Noreen Tesolin; stepson, Bradford Meredith; stepdaughters, Judy Gallamore and Rebecca Griffin; sisters, Sadie Carlisle and Lura Barlow; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

The family would also like to acknowledge his grandson, Jason Hudson, for his devotion and care of Mr. Hudson during his time of illness.