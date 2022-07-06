Community & Religious Calendar

July 10-13

County Line Baptist Church will host Mission: Deep Sea Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:45 p.m., July 10-13. Preschool through sixth grade are welcome to attend. The church is located at 3060 County Line Road, Crystal Springs.

July 11 through 14

Greater Pine Grove M.B. Church will present its annual revival at 7 p.m., July 11 through 14. The theme is “Rooted in Christ” with scripture from Colossians 2:6-7. Guest speakers are Rev. Gerrnero Trussell Sr., pastor of New Covenant of Grace Christian Center, Clinton; Rev. Donald Minter, pastor of Trinity M.B. Church, Terry; Rev. Craig Walker, pastor of Mt. Canaan M.B. Church, Crystal Springs; and Rev. Mark Neal, pastor of New Pisgah M.B. Church, Crystal Springs. The church is located at 109 Crisler Lane, Crystal Springs.

July 17

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 4 p.m., July 17, at the library in Hazlehurst. For more information, contact Ruby Bank Davis at 601-717-2010.

July 18

Gallatin United Methodist Church, 15102 Old Port Gibson Road, Hazlehurst, will hold its annual summer revival at 7:15 p.m., July 18 through 20. The evangelist will be Rev. Lonnie O’Quin, pastor of New Salem M.B. Church.

Ongoing

Ladies water aerobics will meet Monday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Crystal Springs city pool on Lee Ave. Cost is $3 per visit. For more information contact Beth Dixon 601-940-8556

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.