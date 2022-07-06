Floral Club hosts booth at Tomato Festival

Wanda Mitchell (left), of Crystal Springs, was a patron of the Crystal Springs Floral Club vendor’s booth June 25 at the 26th annual Tomato Festival sponsored by the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce in downtown Crystal Springs. Floral Club member Linda Milner (second from left) welcomes Mitchell to the booth. Floral Club member Shirley Lamar’s face is hidden by a hanging decorative gourd. Lamar worked a two-hour shift at the festival. Floral Club members sold home-baked food, iced tea, Crystal Springs note cards, and hand-painted gourds.