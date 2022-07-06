Local food pantry seeking donations

The Service Over Self Food Pantry of Crystal Springs has been providing supplementary food to food-insecure families in the community for 30 years. It is a non-profit pantry managed by volunteers and is not affiliated with any religious, civic, or government organization. All monetary and food contributions go to purchase, store, and distribute boxes of food. These are distributed on the second Monday of every month. Boxes contain fresh, frozen, and non-perishable food. Emergency boxes are also provided as needed.

The need for supplementary food gets greater every day. Increased food and utilities costs, along with a limited or fixed income, often cause senior adults to choose between food, medicine, and utilities. This increased need has caused the pantry to outgrow its current space. The pantry has the volunteers, resources, and food access to meet the growing need but are currently unable to store it.

In June of this year, the pantry gave food boxes to 158 families and provided two emergency food boxes to people in need. The boxes contain frozen, fresh, and non-perishable food items.

Pantry space is restricted to one small room provided by the City of Crystal Springs. The pantry is at full capacity to store food. It does not have any more room or electrical capacity to add more freezers, refrigerators, or shelving for food. Food is received from donations from churches and civic groups, and monetary contributions from individuals and local businesses. Food is also received through the Mississippi Food Network (MFN) from USDA. Cash donations and donated food are used to supplement the food received from the MFN. There are specific guidelines for storing this food, including separating MFN food from donated food; specific freezer, refrigerator, and room temperatures; and inventory.

The pantry has been at this location for all these years; however, the community need has simply outgrown the space. The pantry is forced to find another building to have the capacity to store and provide the amount of food needed. The pantry gets new clients every month and never turns away anyone in need.

Representatives of the pantry said, “We need your help. We have to hold a certain amount of money in reserve because we can never depend on how much food we can get from MFN. Farmers are being hit with heat, drought, and high costs. This impacts how much food we get from USDA. We have to purchase food to assure that families are receiving a good amount of food. Your contributions to the Service Over Self Food Pantry building fund will help us get a bigger space so that we can meet the growing need in our community. Our need is critical. Our community depends on us. We cannot let our children and elderly go hungry.”

Contributions to the building fund are desperately needed now. Please consider a donation. The pantry is a charitable organization, and all contributions are tax deductible.

Contributions may be mailed to: SOS Crystal Springs FP, Inc.; P.O. Box 995, Crystal Springs, MS 39059. Please note Building Fund on the memo line.