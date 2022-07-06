Patricia Ann Runyan, 74, of Wesson, passed away June 30, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley. A funeral service was held July 3 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Sardis Cemetery.

Mrs. Runyan was a member of Sardis Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Frank Sutton; mother, Lou Venetia Ross Carpenter; stepfather, Rudy Carpenter; and sister, Martha Hamilton.

She is survived by husband, Stanley Runyan; daughter, Chelsea Mannino; brother, Robert Barr; sisters, Juanita Ashley, Tommie Jean Coleman, Betty Zehnder, and Sandra Dickerson (Paul); grandchildren, Amber McMillan, and Destiny Carr; and four great-grandchildren.