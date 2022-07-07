Raffle Winner By Editor | July 7, 2022 The Pentecostals of Crystal Springs announce the winner of the $300 Wilson’s Meat House raffle is Crystal Wilson (left) and would like to thank everyone who participated by buying and selling tickets. Presenting the prize is Ruth Bates (right). Posted in News Related Posts Floral Club hosts booth at Tomato Festival July 6, 2022 Local food pantry seeking donations July 6, 2022 Community & Religious Calendar July 6, 2022 District residents visit with senator at Capitol July 1, 2022 Certain nonprofits eligible for disaster loans June 30, 2022