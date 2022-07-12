Audrey V. Hill, 79, of Sevierville, Tenn., and formerly of Hazlehurst and Brandon, passed away June 25, 2022.

Audrey was employed as a secretary for the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board for 32 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ozelle Sullivan; mother, Eunice V. Fuller Sullivan Keith; brother, Dwight R. Sullivan; sister, Stacey S. Sullivan Wilson; first husband, Paul (Buddy) Thomas; and grandparents, Wilkey Neeley Sullivan and Evie Cody Sullivan, Wallace R. Fuller and Lona B. Perkins Fuller.

Survivors include her husband, Clyde Fredrick Hill; stepson, Patrick Hill; daughters, Karen V. Thomas Davis Jolly (Michael) and Laura Leigh Thomas Merritt; as well as grandchildren, Naomi Merritt, Anna Merritt Renfrow, Shelbea Davis, Gina Davis; and great-grandchildren, Sierra Howard, Camden Renfrow, and Lyric Jolly. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Beverly A. Cheroni (Bobby); nephews, Dwight R. Sullivan Jr., Gary Dwayne Wilson, Timothy Harold Wilson (Misty), Heath Wilson (Diana), Robert Clayton Cheroni (Michelle); and nieces, Stacey Renee Wilson Mann (David) and Katrina Michelle Farmer Calhoun.

Services were held in Sevierville, Tenn., on July 5, 2022. Burial will be in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst.