Dennis Edward Fulgham, 58, passed away June 24, 2022. A funeral service was held July 2 at St. James M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Greater Damascus M.B. Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Dennis was born Oct. 25, 1963, in Hazlehurst to the late Emma Gibbs and John Edward Gibbs.

Survivors include his children, Jalissa Fulgham, Frankie Taylor, Dennis Fulgham Jr.; seven grandchildren; father, John Gibbs; and siblings, Shana Hughey, LaKiesta Gibbs, Leanna Collins, Alana Greer, and Jontoul Gibbs.