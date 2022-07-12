Elsie Ruth Sayles, 88, passed away June 24, 2022, at her home in Hermanville. A funeral service was held July 2 at Awesome Christ Warriors Outreach Tabernacle Ministry in Port Gibson, with interment at Pleasant Green Cemetery in Hermanville. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Elsie was born March 4, 1934, to the late Clara Thomas-Sayles and Brazella Sayles Sr.

Survivors include her daughters, Cathleen Redmon and Lorine Rankin; sisters, Hazel Dixon and Dorothy Jean Barnes; brother, W.L. Edwards; seven grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.