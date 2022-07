Theresa Tobias, 57, passed away June 22, 2022. A funeral service was held July 2 at Good Hope M.B. Church in Crystal Springs, with interment at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. C.J. Williams Mortuary Service handled the arrangements.

Theresa was born March 14, 1965, to the late Joseph and Laura Mae Tobias

Survivors include her sisters, Bobbie Dixon, Celia Jackson, and Janice Crisler; and brothers, James Earl, Marcus DeAndre, and Joseph Antonio Tobias.