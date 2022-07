Baron Morris, 55, passed away June 30, 2022. A funeral service was held July 9 at Antioch M.B. Church, Hazlehurst; with interment at Greater Damascus Church Cemetery.

Baron was born Sept. 28, 1966, in Hazlehurst to Lucille Morris and the late Jerry Morris.

Survivors include his mother; son, Brandon Goodwin; daughters, Baraneshia Smith and Sanaa Hill; four grandchildren; and sister, Deborah Morris Kendrick.