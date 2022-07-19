Herbert Brandon Cobb, 45, of Brandon, passed away July 14, 2022, at Baptist Hospital. Brandon was a devoted father, loving husband, and a true man of God. His love for Christ was shown in everything he did. He loved his family, friends, and always made sure Jesus was at the center of it all.

He was the contract manager of VDCI and handled the mosquito contracts for the Hinds, Jackson, Ridgeland, and Rankin County areas. VDCI was like family to him, and the relationships that grew from it were priceless to him. He was a soldier for Jesus and used every opportunity he could to share the gospel. His daddy was a major influence on his life, and he applied his legacy throughout everyday life. His mom taught him how to be a loving, respectful husband and friend. The bond between mother and son was forever present. You could write a book with all the memories they shared. He was born prematurely, and the doctors said that he wouldn’t be able to do a whole lot in life; oh but he did. He played sports, helped with Monday night live, worked, and was a licensed minister. He did what he could with what he had and was good at it. He always looked for the positive and was always an encourager. To know “B” was to love him. He cherished his family and friends.

He was a huge Star Wars fan and could quote movie lines like it was a second language. To him, family wasn’t always blood. He had so many adopted nieces and nephews to which he was known as Uncle B. He had a small close group of friends and could tell you so many stories of their times down on the “Air Strip” and the stories of the adventures his dad would take them on. He lived his life to the fullest and a wonderful life he had. He was second to best after his daddy, and there will never be another. The impact he had on people’s lives will always be remembered.

Brandon was born on May 21, 1977, to Herbert and Marzell Cobb. He spent part of his life in Spartanburg, S.C., and the rest of his childhood and teen years in Hazlehurst. He was a graduate from Copiah Academy class of ’95, where he played football and soccer.

Brandon is survived by his loving wife, Anna, of 11 years; daughters, Kathryn Cobb, of Grenada; Brianna (Chris) Kildare, of Brandon; sons, Jonathan (Allison) Odom, of Canton; Austin and Mason Odom, of Brandon; mother, Marzell Cobb, of Anderson, S.C.; and sisters, Kristi (Ben) McDermott, of Anderson, S.C.; and Ginger Kramer, of Fort Collins, Colo. He had many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daddy, Herbert Cobb; and sister, Denise Sachon.

A funeral service was held July 19 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Gatesville Cemetery.