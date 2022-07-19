Katie Mae Brinston Sanders, 84, of Pattison, passed away July 10, 2022, at Silver Cross Health and Rehab Center in Brookhaven. The following conditions were identified as determining causes of her decline and immobility ultimately resulting in her death: osteoporosis, stage 4 metastatic bone cancer, detached bones, spinal tears, hypertension, angina, and vitamin D and potassium deficiencies.

Mrs. Sanders was born June 1, 1938, to parents Walter Lee Brinston and Ludie Bell Jackson, of Copiah County. At age 8, she became a family cook and caregiver of her aunt, who later passed away of cancer. Her early exposure to working in the cotton fields ended her formal education in the eighth grade. At age 16, she married James Henry Sanders Sr. and bore five children. Later, she began working in education with kindergarten students. She even assisted her son and husband in cutting and hauling pulp wood in summer months. In the factories, she worked at National Plastics and United Paper Tube Inc. in Port Gibson. She also worked at Pattison Fire Station as a janitor for the nutrition program for the elderly.

Mrs. Sanders was a previous member of Little Zion United Methodist Church in Copiah County.

Her hobbies were quilting, sewing, fishing, planting fruit trees, lawn care, and preparing food and gifts for holiday gatherings. She used rainwater as an irrigation system to treat her hair and gardens. She also loved spending time with family and caring for animals. She retired from cooking at age 74.

Preceding her in death were her father and mother; brothers, Willie T. Jackson and Charles Brinston, of Marrero, La.; sister, Carrie Lee Brinston, of Pattison; daughter, Betty Jean White, of Long Beach, Calif.; and son, Nelson Sanders, of Hazlehurst.

She is survived by a daughter, Velma Sanders, of Pattison; sons, SFC Tuskie Sanders (retired), of Alabaster, Ala.; and James Edward Sanders, of Hazlehurst; three sisters, Annie Lee Owens, of Jackson; Margaree Adams, of Brookhaven; and Mary Brown, of Pattison; and a host grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

A celebration of life was held July 16 at Brookhaven Funeral Home, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Brookhaven.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Alice Richardson and all supporting staff members at Silver Cross Health and Rehab Center.