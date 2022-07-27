Christine C. Bass, 88, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 17, 2022, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held July 23 at Bright Star M.B. Church in Crystal Springs, with interment at the church cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include sons, Johnny Alvin, William Lavon, and Derrick Neino; daughters, Nora Jean, Margaret Ann, and Mary Elizabeth; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.