Erma Hardy Hollins, 67, passed away July 18, 2022. A funeral service was held July 23 at New Lillie Mae Baptist Church, with interment at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

She was born Feb. 23, 1955, in Copiah County to the late Ola Mae Terrell.

Survivors include daughters, NaKeisha Smith and Shameka Hollins; son, Martin Luther Hollins Jr.; a host of grandchildren; and one great-grandson.