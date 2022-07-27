Hazel Maude Wolfe Barden, 94, passed away July 15, 2022. A funeral service was held July 22 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A., with interment in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Hazel was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Hazlehurst to the late Rosie Louie Coleman Miner and Thomas Jefferson Wolfe Sr.

Survivors include two sons, Herbert Barden and Sammie Barden III; daughters, Joyce Weiss, Rose Martin, and Sheryl Barlow; brothers, Charles R. Coleman, Billy R. Coleman, Johnnie Wolfe, and Bernard Wolfe; sisters, Linda Johnkins, Evelyn Horton, and Vanessa Fairley; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.