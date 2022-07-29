Co-Lin PBL captures top awards at national conference

Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Nu Kappa Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda captured 10 individual awards and one chapter award at the PBL National Leadership Conference held in June in Chicago.

Award winners were: Whitney Howell, first place in Integrated Marketing Campaign and third place in Small Business Management Plan; Maeghan Lee, second place in Business Presentation and ninth place in Statistical Analysis; Emma Grice, Small Business Management Plan; Payne Walker, fourth place in Economic Analysis and Decision Making; John Chance, fifth place in Business Decision Making and eighth place in Project Management; Brooke Brister, fifth place in Business Decision Making; Hugh Greer, 10th place in Impromptu Speaking; and Nu Kappa Chapter, sixth place, Local Chapter Annual Business Report.

The competition in each category includes students from community colleges as well as four-year colleges and universities. Co-sponsors for the chapter are Richard Baker and Heather Martin.