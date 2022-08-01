Talent Springs in Crystal Springs to be held Aug. 5

The MacDowell Music Club will host its Talent Springs in Crystal Springs show at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church Family Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door or may be bought ahead of time from any club member.

This program is a fundraiser for the club. Proceeds help the club send local music students to Music Camp at Mississippi College, which is held every summer.

Some of the entertainment at the show will be provided by Jim Kitchens, Nick Bassett, Bettye Sledge, the Good News Singers, Johnny Sneddon and Linda Brister, the worship group from First Baptist Church, Tomorrow’s Children, Carol Frizzell, Stan Weatherford, Dwight Kemp and Steve Russell, and some “up and coming” youngsters: Crosby Berry, Emily Berry, and Lilly Walker, along with Inza Calloway and Laurie Gwaltney. Don’t miss this entertaining program.

For more information, call Margaret Druetta at 601-405-6110 or Laurie Gwaltney at 601-573-5002.