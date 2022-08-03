Master Gardener program prepares fall trainings

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

Dates for the fall 2022 session of the Master Gardener course have been set.

Registration for the asynchronous online seminars will be open from Aug. 15 to Sept. 12. The sessions will be available from Oct. 3 to Dec. 2. Once registration opens, it can be accessed at http://msuext.ms/mg.

The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet fellow gardeners, connect to a local community, and belong to a well-respected educational organization. The program is managed by the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

In exchange for 40 hours of educational training, participants must return 40 hours of volunteer service within a year of their training. Each subsequent year requires 20 hours of service and 12 hours of additional training to maintain Master Gardener certification. Volunteer hours should help local Extension offices with horticulture projects that benefit local communities.

The cost for Master Gardening Volunteer training option is $125. A Home Gardening Course, which requires no volunteer community service, is available for $200.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or questions about the Master Gardener program, please contact Jeff Wilson at 662-566-8019 or jeff.wilson@msstate.edu.