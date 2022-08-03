Survivors of Victims of Homicide Peer Support Group meets monthly

Under the leadership of Daniella M. Shorter, the Twenty-Second Circuit District Attorney’s Office has implemented a Survivors of Victims of Homicide Peer Support Group.

To lose a loved one at the hands of another is something that only people who have dealt with this type of loss can understand. It is important that these people come together to help support one another in the grief process. This group is where you can share emotions such as fear, anger, frustration, loneliness, and happiness, and realize that you are not alone. Everything shared in this group is confidential.

The peer support group meets monthly in person at 6 p.m., the third Friday, at the Copiah County District Attorney’s Office. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Daniella M. Shorter, 22nd Circuit District Attorney, 601-894-5040; Raquel Rankin, victim assistance coordinator, 601-894-5040; or ReTangia Epps, VOCA victim assistance coordinator, 601-894-504