CA Class of 1972 Reunion

The Copiah Academy class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion at the Rutledge Lodge. They enjoyed a delicious meal catered by Shivers Fish House, looking at pictures and memorabilia from high school, visiting with each other, and listening to ‘70s music. Those attending include (front row, from left) Sheila Gallman Fielder, Barbara Brent Simmons, Dianne Batton Ham, Betty Walters Price, Becky Thompson Perrett, Sue McLendon Buchanan, Gusta Covington Stanford, Debbie Purser Donahoe, Laurie Hammack Bullen; (back row) Jim Henley, Robert Hal Harris, Mike Davis, Randy Conn, Tommy Smith, David Prevost, Jack Brister, and Randy Johns.