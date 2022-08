James Alonzo Jackson, 70, passed away July 29, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 6 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home Chapel.

James was born Aug. 23, 1951, to the late William T. and Willie Bell Garmon, of McComb.

Survivors include his children, Trish Posey, Christopher Jackson, and Ayesha Curtis; six grandchildren; brother, Stephen Jackson; and sister, Charslynn “Ann” Woodall.