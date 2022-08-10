Lana Goolsby, 90, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 3, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 8 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Lana Eldridge Goolsby was born in Dekalb on April 2, 1932. She was the first of 10 children. “Lannie,” as she was affectionately called, was a mother figure to her younger brothers and sisters and to many who loved her dearly. Some people adopt pets. Miz Lana adopted people. She was an open book to everyone she met, and her heartfelt compassion for the suffering of others helped so many people who were lost in the wilderness find their way back to the Lord. Lana was the quintessential matriarch, and she considered her entire community as her family.

She was preceded in passing by her loving parents, Grady and Lucille Eldridge; three sisters, Georgia Lou “Polly” Kirkland, Catherine “Kitty” Brock, Patsy Eldridge Hill Overton; two brothers, Grady “Buddy” Eldridge Jr., Kenneth “Bo” Eldridge; and stepsons, Lewis Clarke Goolsby and Clifford Gary Goolsby.

Lana is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Johnny Otho Goolsby II; three sons, Deb Lee Riley Jr., Timothy Paul Riley, Thomas Mark Riley; stepsons, Johnny Otho “Tripp” Goolsby III, Russell Jeffrey Goolsby; daughter, Grace Lucielle Riley-Harris; three sisters, Gladys Smith and her husband Brad, of Wesson; Cheryl Sparkman and her husband Al, of Scooba; Linda Marsh, of Garland, Texas; brother, Martin Eldridge and his wife Terry, of DeKalb; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.