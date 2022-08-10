Mitchell White passed away July 26, 2022. He was born July 31, 1952, in Smith County to Evon and Mary Ann White. He graduated from Hazlehurst high School in 1972 and married his high school sweetheart, Joan White, in 1973.

He was a beloved member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church for 49 years. He was ordained as a deacon there in 2021 and was a past master of Pine Bluff Masonic Lodge No. 428 for many years. Mitchell was also a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies of Jackson and a shriner of Wahabi Temple of Jackson.

Mr. White loved his church, family, and his town. He especially loved his grandkids. When you think of the epitome of a wonderful grandfather, you should think of him. From chasing us around with his dentures to telling us old stories on the back porch, he always made us feel appreciated. Anytime one of us walked through the door, we were immediately greeted with a “hey sugar!” and a smile. He absolutely loved his truck, too. He loved it so much, he’d wash the paint off trying to keep it clean. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his closest friends/brothers-in-law, Dude and Tommy.

Mr. White worked at Stone Container in Flowood for nearly 20 years as maintenance supervision, and at Continental Carbonics in Brookhaven, where he retired. He also loved driving for Walt Massey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evon and Mary Ann White; his sister, Charlotte Rippy; and his oldest grandson, Clayton Kirby.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joan White; his daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Michael Gallant, of Denham Springs, La.; and son, Dennis White, of Dentville. He is also survived by his sisters, Elaine White, of Brandon; and Theresa Oliver, of Hazlehurst; along with his grandchildren, Kaylen Herring, Preston and Pierce White; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Services were held July 29 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church.