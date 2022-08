Regina Kay Murray Williams, 63, passed away July 29, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 6 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Regina was born Aug. 10, 1958, to the late George Murray and Frances Louise Lynch Bogan Murray.

Survivors include her children, Candus Williams-Stringer and Deshun Williams; stepson, Earnest Washington; one grandson; one step-grandson; brothers, Albert Murray, Charles Murray, William Murray, Billy Ray Bogan, Robert Jerald Bogan; and sisters, Sharon Bogan Longino, Elsie Murray Roark, Doris Murray Williams, Frances Jean Bogan Henderson, and Patricia Faye Bogan Smith.