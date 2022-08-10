Shevia Jean Green, 81, passed away July 30, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 6 at Mt. Sinai Methodist Church in Hazlehurst, with interment in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Shevia was born March 8, 1941, to the late Eva Mae and Excel Thedford, of Hazlehurst.

Survivors include her daughters, Langenette Thedford Coley and Polly Green; son, Dennis Daniels; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Sue Stovall; and brothers, Lynell Thedford and Van Dyke Thedford.