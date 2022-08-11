Whopping watermelon grows voluntarily By Editor | August 11, 2022 Lana and Joe Turner recently grew this 45-pound watermelon on their property in Martinsville. This is the biggest they’ve ever grown, and it came up voluntarily along with two other large ones. Posted in News Related Posts Wesson Yard of the Month August 11, 2022 Hazlehurst Yard of the Month August 10, 2022 CA Class of 1972 Reunion August 4, 2022 Crystal Springs Yard of the Month August 3, 2022 Survivors of Victims of Homicide Peer Support Group meets monthly August 3, 2022