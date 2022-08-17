Becky Ruggles

Rebecca “Becky” Ann (Myers) Ruggles, of Wesson, passed away at her home on Aug. 8, 2022. She was 74 years young.

Becky was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Georgetown to Houston Brown Myers and Marjorie Jane (Beasley) Myers. She graduated from Provine High School in Jackson, attained a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women and received a master’s degree with honors from Mississippi State University.

Becky was an educator, worked in disability services for the state, was a hospital administrator, a facilities manager, an HR rep, a church secretary, an advice giver, and so much more. More importantly, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, confidant, and wonderful human being. She was able to retire early and build her dream home in the country on family land, just like she wanted. Becky then promptly unretired to work for an engineering firm, retired again, then unretired to work in the office at Wesson Baptist Church.

She met and married Donald Allen Ruggles of York, Penn., while working in Pascagoula; and they later settled in Jackson. They were blessed with two children, Jason and Leigh, and seven grandchildren.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her brother, Billy Myers (Kim), of Wesson; her son, Jason Ruggles (Amy), of New Orleans, La.; their children, Reed, Caroline, George, and Charles; her daughter, Leigh Hemanes, of Jackson; and her children, Jane, Kiera, and Grayson.

Services were held Aug. 13 at Strong Hope Baptist Church, Wesson; with burial at Lakewood South Cemetery, Jackson. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Strong Hope Baptist Church.