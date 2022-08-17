Mildred Ana Butler McKinzie, 71, passed away Aug. 4, 2022, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held Aug. 11 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mildred was born March 18, 1951, in Gallman to the late Howard and Mildred Butler.

Survivors include her husband, Edward McKinzie; son, Jeremy McKinzie; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Bobbie Johnson, Georgia Faye West, Kathy Thompson, and Linda Davis; and brothers, Willie Fred Butler, Roy Lee Butler, Henry Thompson, and Nick Davis.