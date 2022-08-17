Wesson graduates awarded scholarships

Greg Holloway Sr., District 76 House of Representatives, recently awarded two Wesson Attendance Center graduates with the Greg Holloway Copiah County Scholarship. Kelly Grace Raiford and William “Trey” Brown are incoming freshmen at Co-Lin’s Wesson Campus. Raiford plans to major in radiology, and Brown plans to major in music. Holloway has been awarding academic scholarships throughout Copiah County for over two decades to assist Wstudents who excel academically. Marilyn Britt is the scholarship coordinator for Wesson. Pictured are (from left) Holloway, Brown, Raiford, and Britt.