Hazlehurst Elementary School receives special award

Hazlehurst Elementary School was recently presented an award by Keep Copiah County Beautiful (KCCB) for their school recycling program.

At the beginning of the year, Mamie DuBose, recycling coordinator for KCCB, submitted an entry for the school recycling program in the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Awards Program. The newly-formed recycling program claimed second place in the statewide awards program, and the award was presented to KCCB at the 29th annual awards luncheon held at the Country Club of Jackson at the end of April. This award is meant to honor individuals/schools or organizations who are making exemplary efforts to Keep Mississippi Beautiful.

Although newly-formed, the Hazlehurst School Recycling Program, working alongside with partners Walmart and KCCB, is making great progress in the “world of recycling” and has taken over 25,000 water bottles (and counting) to Walmart in Hazlehurst to be recycled into Walmart employee vests.

Hazlehurst Middle School will be joining the program at the beginning of the school year.