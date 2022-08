Burnell Copeland, 84, passed away Aug. 8, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 17 at House of Peoples Chapel in Hazlehurst, with interment at Social Relief Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

Survivors include sons, Rickie Steward, Rodriquez Copeland, and Kevin Copeland; daughter, Linda Copeland; sisters, Marcene, Emma Bell “Gerri”, Helen, and Louise; brothers, Herbert, Larry “Shaq” Copeland, and C.L. Moreland; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.