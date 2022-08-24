Community & Religious Calendar

August 26

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at the Georgetown Car Show. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

September 7

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Hazlehurst City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

September 28

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Crystal Springs City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 15

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Wesson Flea Market at Wesson Fire Department. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 18

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Kountry Kitchen Restaurant in Georgetown. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

Ongoing

Ladies water aerobics will meet Monday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Crystal Springs city pool on Lee Ave. Cost is $3 per visit. For more information contact Beth Dixon 601-940-8556

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.