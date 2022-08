Linda W. Wilson, 64, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 14, 2022, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. A graveside service was held Aug. 19 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include sons, Terrell G. Hunter, Thomas W. Hunter, and Trevor S. Hunter; mother, Eunice Taylor; sisters, Lena M. Wiley-Berry, Juanita Wiley, and Annette Thomas; and one grandchild.