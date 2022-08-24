| logout
Scholarship ball to be held Aug. 27
The Copiah County Ministerial Alliance Wives Department is hosting its annual scholarship ball with the theme “Cinderella and the Midnight Ball.”
The event will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance building in Hazlehurst. A reception will precede the ball at 5 p.m. There will also be a silent auction with opportunities to bid on great gifts.
The attire is formal (long gowns and black suits/tuxedos).
Ticket sales and donations will benefit scholarships for students in Copiah County and neighboring counties.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at Dixon Body and Auto Sales.