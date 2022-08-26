Marathon Pipeline recently awarded the Crystal Springs Volunteer Fire Department a $5,000 grant to help with purchasing needed equipment. The department was able to purchase a new thermal imaging camera and commercial grade rescue tools to upgrade the tools used to help the citizens of Copiah County.

Chief James Barnes stated that “our annual budget of $12,500 would not allow us to purchase any of this new equipment without the assistance of funding from generous grants from companies such as Marathon. Just this grant would account for 40% of our annual budget.”

Marathon Pipeline operates a capline 40-inch crude oil pipeline that travels through Copiah County and operates on a pressure of 400 psi.

Marathon is proud to support public safety agencies by providing equipment to support emergency first responders in areas where its pipeline travels through their jurisdiction.