Billie Smith

Billie Brewer Smith, 81, of Georgetown, passed away at home on Aug. 25, 2022. She was born in Simpson County on Aug. 8, 1941, to Bud and Anna Lou (Lowery) Brewer.

She was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, and she was a retired Copiah County Justice Court Judge. She loved sports and her family and friends. Wherever she went, she knew people. She never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jeanene Engle; two brothers, Kirby Brewer and Jimmy Brewer; and a grandson, Aaron Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Mack Smith; a daughter, Cindy Henderson and her husband, Kevin; a son, Johnny Smith and his wife Amanda; grandsons, Allen Mitchell, Mack Smith, and Jeremy Smith; great-grandchildren, Gaven and Emily; a brother, Mickey Brewer; and a sister, Judy Clyburn.

A funeral service was held Aug. 26 at Georgetown Baptist Church, with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.