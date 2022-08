Carby Dwayne Johnson, 58, passed away Aug. 12, 2022. Graveside service was held Aug. 27 at Greater Damascus COCHUSA. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Johnson; daughters, Latoyia Littles, Laquesha Sumrall, Pakorsha Smith, and Mariyotta Brown; six grandchildren; and siblings, Michael Johnson and Carol Holloway.