Community & Religious Calendar

September 7

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Hazlehurst City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

September 11

Sylvarena Baptist Church will celebrate 124 years of sharing the gospel on Sunday, Sept. 11, with a “Coming Home” Homecoming Celebration. Former pastor Dr. Mat Buckles Sr. will lead in worship, and David Prevost will lead in song. Dinner on the Grounds will follow the worship service in the Family Life Center. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite dish. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m., with the worship service at 10:45. Child care will be provided for ages birth to 24 months. The church is located at 1119 Old Sylvarena Road, Wesson. For more information, call 601-643-5826.

The Antioch Baptist Memorial Cemetery Board of Trustees will host Homecoming services Sept. 11 at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 4088 Antioch Road, Hazlehurst. Bro. Glenn Barlow will lead the 11 a.m. worship service.

September 12

The Service Over Self Food Pantry, 306 Harmony Rd., Crystal Springs, will give out food boxes from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12, at the back of the old armory/gym. For more information, contact Christy Purser, director, at 601 955-4481.

Free People M.B. Church will hold the fall session of Kingdom Theological Seminary with Pastor Christopher Pope-Dean from 6 to 8 p.m., every Monday beginning Sept. 12, at 25052 Highway 51, Crystal Springs. For more information, call 601-672-6429.

September 28

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Crystal Springs City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 15

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Wesson Flea Market at Wesson Fire Department. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 18

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Kountry Kitchen Restaurant in Georgetown. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

Ongoing

Ladies water aerobics will meet Monday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Crystal Springs city pool on Lee Ave. Cost is $3 per visit. For more information contact Beth Dixon 601-940-8556

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.