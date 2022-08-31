Crystal Springs vs. Lanier By Editor | August 31, 2022 Jazma Wheeler (far right) dives between two Lanier defenders for a catch to keep Crystal Springs moving down the field. The Tigers won by a score of 27-12. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Hazlehurst vs. Newton August 31, 2022 Copiah Academy vs. Riverfield August 31, 2022 Wesson outlasts Tylertown for big win August 31, 2022 Colonels overcome slow start, win season third consecutive season opener August 24, 2022 Hazlehurst vs. McComb August 24, 2022