George Marx Biggs Sr., “Sonny Pop”, 96, of Flowood, went to his heavenly home on Aug. 25, 2022. A funeral service was held Aug. 29 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery.

Mr. Biggs was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School. He received various engineering and computer courses. He was a former vice president of manufacturing and engineering for Edward Hyman Company, Culver City, Calif. He formed Marxman Industries, Inc. in 1973, and served as president, and formed San Francisco Riding Gear, Inc. in 1977, and served as president. He also served on the technical advisory committee of the American Apparel Manufacturers Association, participating in the development and presentation of technical papers presented at seminars in many areas of the United States. Mr. Biggs was a past member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers.

Mr. Biggs was selected as a member of the advisory board of Merchants and Planters Bank (Trustmark National Bank) in Hazlehurst in 1976 and Trustmark Corporation/Trustmark National Bank Board in 1985. He served on state banks, marketing and trust investment committees for Trustmark National Bank. Mr. Biggs was also a past member on the board of Hazlehurst Municipal School District and past member of board of Mississippi Economic Council.

Mr. Biggs had many civic and community affiliations, including past-president of Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce; past-president of Hazlehurst Lions Club; former president of Hazlehurst Dixie Youth Baseball program; member of Hazlehurst United Methodist Church; and past-president of administrative board, Hazlehurst United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Blackmon Biggs; and his parents, Robert Miller and Mildred Marx Biggs.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Thorn Biggs; son, George Marx Biggs Jr. (Emily); daughter, Pam Biggs Ashley (Mark); grandchildren, Christy Whittington (Ryan), Jacob Ashley (Jesyka), Anna McGraw (Thomas), and Avery Biggs; and great-grandchildren, Mary Kate Whittington, Ellie Whittington, Blaine Ashley, Oliver Ashley, Bekah Ashley, Caroline McGraw, and Sutton McGraw.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hazlehurst United Methodist Church.