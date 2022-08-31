Sandra Henderson

Sandra Davis Henderson, of Crystal Springs, passed away at Pinecrest Nursing Home on Aug. 25, 2022. She was born on Nov. 29, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Davis; her father, Lamar Davis; and her husband of 52 years, Mickey Henderson.

She is survived by her sons, Jamey Henderson (Susan) and Keith Henderson (Jamie); her daughter, Kari Beard (Tim); grandchildren, Susan Rodgers, Joey Henderson (Lindsey), Robyn Henderson, and Hunter Henderson; great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Colton, Miles, and Scarlett; two sisters, Grace Bufkin and Alice Bates (Harvey). She also has multiple nieces and nephews who loved her dearly: Christie, Carey, LeAnne, Bryan, and Jason; and greats, Courtney, Curtis, Caitlyn, Rainey, Anna, Starr, Haley, and Barrett.

She was a beloved waitress for many years, where she became lifelong friends with many of her loyal customers. She spent her retirement years with her husband until his death in 2020 and loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs, Sophie and Buddy. Her love for Elvis was strong until the very end.

A memorial service was held Aug. 27 at Stringer Family Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal Springs.