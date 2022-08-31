Wesson outlasts Tylertown for big win

By Rusty Newman

Friday night lights began around the state last Friday, and Stone Stadium in Wesson was the host of a 3A showdown between the Wesson Cobras and the Tylertown Chiefs.

This matchup was very similar to the way the season began last year between the two teams with Wesson jumping out to a commanding lead to see the Chiefs storm back late in the fourth quarter and get the win. The same pattern started to play out as the Cobras took a 27-14 lead into the half, but the Chiefs came back after halftime to take the lead 28-27. Wesson started to have déjà vu thoughts in their minds; however, the Cobra players decided they were not going to let a repeat of last season happen, and they stood up and stayed with the Chiefs this time.

With 5:41 in the fourth quarter, Wesson took a 41-40 lead only to see the Chiefs receive the next kickoff, drive down the field, score, and convert the 2-point conversion to take a 48-41 lead with 2:28 left in the game.

