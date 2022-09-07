James (Jim) Henley Sr.

James (Jim) Williams Henley Sr., 68, passed away at his home in Hazlehurst on Aug. 30, 2022. A funeral service was held Sept. 2 at Stringer Funeral Home in Hazlehurst.

Jim was born on March 15, 1954, in Washington, D.C., the second of six sons born to Harris Brand Henley Sr. and Virginia Rebecca Williams. Following his father’s military service as a judge advocate general, his family returned to Hazlehurst.

Upon graduating from Copiah Academy in 1972, Jim attended the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity. He earned a B.B.A. with an emphasis in accounting in 1976 and graduated from the School of Law in 1978.

Jim practiced law, along with his father and five brothers, at Henley, Lotterhos, & Henley, a firm founded by his grandfather. He served as attorney for the Copiah County Board of Supervisors and Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital. With the help of his faithful legal assistant, Jeannie Foy, he enjoyed a successful legal career until his retirement in 2016.

In addition to playing many rounds of golf with friends at Rolling Hills Country Club, Jim served several terms as president of the club’s board of directors. A loyal patron of Copiah Academy Educational Foundation, he served as president of the athletic boosters. Jim also served as president for Copiah Youth Sports. He received the President’s Award for Outstanding Leadership from the Hazlehurst Lions Club in 1992. He was proud to be named to the board of directors for Copiah Bank in 2008.

Perhaps his most endearing quality was his devotion to his family. He treasured spending time with his children. Whether he was coaching them in little league or softball, escorting them at homecoming, or attending their graduation, his pride in his children was always evident.

His greatest joy in life was becoming a grandfather. He relished the role of “Poppy” and delighted in teaching his grandchildren to hunt and fish. He was always happy to attend cheer competitions, band concerts, soccer games, or any other activity in which his grandchildren participated.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, James (Jay) Henley Jr. (Keri), Leslie Houston (Forrest), Jenny Wright (Tony), and William (Billy) Harris Henley; eight grandchildren, Jane Adair Houston (16), Noah James Henley (15), Jackson Williams Henley (15), Libby Claire Houston (13), Henley Blair Houston (11), Grayson Houston (9), Tilly Ann Wright (8), and Vallie Paige Wright (3); and his brothers and their wives, Brand (Rita), John (Lisa), Will (Grace), Pat (Kathy), and Ross (Rebecca).