Mark Keith Moak, 63, passed away at his residence Aug. 28, 2022. A memorial service was held Aug. 30 at Stringer Family Chapel.

Mark, a native of New Orleans, had lived in Crystal Springs for many years. He had worked for the Illinois Central Railroad, Hartman Funeral Home, and the Holman Dealership. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and skeet shooting. He taught hunter safety and loved playing the harmonica. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the LSU Tigers.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Etta Irene Munn Moak.

Survivors include his daughters, Lacey Moak Manimala (Luke), Lindsey Moak, and Lauren Yarborough (Josh); father, J.B. Moak; brother, Michael Moak (Rita), and niece Hannah; grandchildren, Lenox Moak Underwood, Luke Yarborough, and Lana Grace Yarborough; uncle and aunt, J.W. and Joann Holmes; beloved cousin, Clancy, and her brother, Troy; and dear friend, Roland Price.