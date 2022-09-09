Wesson students tend school garden

Brittney Warren, third grade teacher at Wesson Attendance Center, recently requested assistance from the Wesson Garden Club to help in beautifying a space outside her classroom. The request resulted in the creation of a pollinator garden known as Polly’s Garden. Polly has become the mascot of the Wesson Garden Club. Warren, also a member of the Wesson Garden Club, has been instrumental in getting students involved in taking care of the garden. (From left) Braylee Davis, “plant doctor” for the week, and Rayne McManus are shown watering and caring for the plants and flowers in Polly’s Garden. The Wesson Garden Club is a member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.; National Garden Clubs, Inc.; Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc.; and Natchez Trace District-Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.