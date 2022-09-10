Misleading voter registration mailer showing across state

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, county circuit clerks, and county election commissioners have received calls regarding a mailer sent by a private entity, the Legal Defense Fund. The mailer provides that, according to their review, someone at the address may not be registered to vote and encourages completion and submission of a voter registration form. This is not official correspondence from state or local election officials and is not an indication of a change in anyone’s voter registration status.

As the November election nears, it is critically important to remember that election information should come from trusted sources, such as local election officials and the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

Anyone with questions about their voter registration status can visit YallVote.ms online to verify, or contact the county circuit clerk.

For additional questions, contact the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov.