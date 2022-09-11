MDOT kicks off “Road to Game Day 2022”

Football season is back. As the coaches and players start gearing up for the season, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to the game safely before kickoff.

To avoid congestion on game day road trips, drivers can download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app; it gives users real-time access to tools that show road conditions and traffic alerts. The alerts are interactive, providing users with more information at their fingertips. The public can also access this travel information by visiting MDOTtraffic.com.

“MDOT’s Road to Game Day” is about more than just getting to and from the game with no delays. MDOT’s main goal is to keep drivers safe behind the wheel and roadside workers safe along highways. With more traffic on game days, it’s important to be patient and drive smart.

“We want everyone to make it to and from the game safely, but we need your help to do that. Put the phone down, avoid any kind of distracted driving, and slow down in work zones. These are all simple things everyone can do to keep themselves and others safe,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director.

Here are some tips to stay safe behind the wheel and keep crews safe in the field:

Never drink and drive, and always have a designated driver.

Pay attention to the road and your surroundings when you are behind the wheel.

Drive the speed limit.

Use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Make sure to buckle your seat belt and wear it correctly.

Secure your load.