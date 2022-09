Anthony “Sag” Gibbs, 65, passed away Aug. 10, 2022. A funeral service was held Sept. 3 at Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his children, Michael Lynch, Travis Lynch, and Sabrina Nicole Sutton; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; stepfather, David Bryant; and siblings, Chancey Williams, Larry Williams, Troy Williams, Eric Bryant, Cedric Bryant, and Daniel Bryant.